Baba Vanga’s Last Prediction | Info

Baba Vanga’s last words, it is said, concerned all of humanity.

Source: YouTube/screenshot/Rossen Elezov

Vangelija Pandeva Dimitrova, Baba Vanga, passed away on August 11, 1996, and the last words she allegedly uttered before her death were: “A time of wonder will come when science will make great discoveries in the field of the immaterial.” This message concerned all of humanity.

After Baba Vanga passed away, a somewhat terrifying and incredible thing happened. Exactly at 9 hours and 20 minutes, when the Bulgarian prophetess left this world, the hands on the wall of her room stopped. By the way, many of Baba Vanga’s prophecies did not come true, but her reputation is given by the great events that took place in the past, which many believe she predicted.

Baba Vanga lost her sight at the age of 12. She spent the last years of her life in the Bulgarian village of Rupite, because she considered this area a source of energy. The Bulgarian prophetess left her alleged predictions for every year until 5079, when, as she claimed, the end of the world will come, writes opanak.rs.

