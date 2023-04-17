Milan, Giroud’s Achilles tendon worries

Giroud, Achilles tendon problem: the conditions

In view of Pioli’s large turnover in Bologna, the Frenchman did not play at Dall’Ara, but what worries the Rossoneri staff is the fact that Giroud did not finish training the day after the draw in Emilia.

Situation to be evaluated in the next few hours, even if the attacker should grit his teeth and make it, also because the alternatives from Origi to Rebic have also disappointed against the rossoblu. However, the last training session that the player will carry out will be decisive. If he doesn’t make it, Rebic is the favorite for a starting shirt.