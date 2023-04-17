Home » Milan, Giroud’s Achilles tendon worries
Sports

Milan, Giroud’s Achilles tendon worries

by admin

Giroud, Achilles tendon problem: the conditions

In view of Pioli’s large turnover in Bologna, the Frenchman did not play at Dall’Ara, but what worries the Rossoneri staff is the fact that Giroud did not finish training the day after the draw in Emilia.

Situation to be evaluated in the next few hours, even if the attacker should grit his teeth and make it, also because the alternatives from Origi to Rebic have also disappointed against the rossoblu. However, the last training session that the player will carry out will be decisive. If he doesn’t make it, Rebic is the favorite for a starting shirt.

See also  "I dream of playing in Italy" - breaking latest news

You may also like

BR24Sport: ATP Tournament Munich | Baena – Giron...

Handball, another defeat for KeyJey

Freiburg remains in the race for the premier...

The oldest annual marathon in the world

Rafael Nadal Bangt a Comeback

Diet for men over 50

FC Bayern: This sentence by Thomas Tuchel in...

Germani Brescia, with Derthona top in evaluation for...

Chinese Super League Comprehensive: Shenhua’s new home team...

Coach Oliver Glasner faces a fundamental question

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy