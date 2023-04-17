Fragrance in Spring | Zhang Jingyi’s Flower Fairy Appearance at The Beast’s Sanlitun New Store_TOM News





Recently, Beast, a high-end artistic lifestyle brand, opened a new store in Taikoo Li, Sanlitun, Beijing. The brand specially invited Fragrance Ambassador Zhang Jingyi to cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony to feel the fragrance of spring together.

Zhang Jingyi appeared in a rose gauze dress at the opening ceremony of The Beast’s new store





The Beast Sanlitun Taikoo Li store has created a unique retro and playful art garden with the theme of “snails and dandelions”. The opening of the store also represents a new transformation and upgrading of the Beast brand.At the opening ceremony, Mr. Ma Zedan, general manager of Taikoo Li Sanlitun, Mr. Li Changda, deputy director of South West District of Taikoo Li Sanlitun, Ms. Li Bingjie, general manager of The Beast, and Zhang Jingyi, the special guest of The Beast, the fragrance ambassador of The Beast, jointly cut the ribbon and opened with a spring wreath Chapter of the new store.









At the scene, Zhang Jingyi appeared in a rose gauze dress, gentle and moving, like a flower fairy walking out of the forest. She clocked in and took pictures in the store, smelling the fragrance and choosing flowers, and invited fans to experience the new store of The Beast in Sanlitun Taikoo Li together.









The Beast Store is newly upgraded, bringing an immersive consumer experience





The newly upgraded brutalist shop creates a spring garden with rounded lines and mottled wood paint texture, which is retro and elegant.Beside the stone bench at the entrance of the flower shop, there are flower art works created by the florist according to the seasons. People can’t help but stop and stop to take pictures; wooden dandelion handles push away a fragrance; the girl sculpture in the center of the shop is from a Portuguese female artist. The work, named “April”, coincides with April, making this store even more special.





Among the seasonal flowers and fragrance home furnishing, the Fauvism shop carefully displays many oil paintings and artworks, all of which come from the Fauvism collection.The mosaic washbasin in the corner of the store allows customers to experience the brutalist personal care products immersively. The snails lie on the faucet, making the washbasin look like a wishing pool. In the Beast flower shop, an elegant and calm lifestyle flows in the space, and the floral works that are glimpsed inadvertently can always make people feel the changes of the four seasons.





The Beast is committed to providing consumers with a unique and beautiful artistic lifestyle experience, and the new transformation and upgrading of the new store also represents the continuous progress of the brand. It is believed that through the upgrade of the new store, The Beast’s brand concept and products will be widely promoted, bringing art and beautiful experience to more people’s lives.





Store address: S5-13, Taikoo Li South District, Chaoyang District, Beijing



