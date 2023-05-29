Home » how their demise occupies the ombudsman
how their demise occupies the ombudsman

how their demise occupies the ombudsman

Rich foreigners wanted to know: How safe are our Swiss accounts?

The mediator for the Swiss banks received signals early on that things could end badly with Credit Suisse. In many cases, the ombudsman had to inform foreign customers about the safety of their deposits.

Also employs the ombudsman: major bank Credit Suisse.

Image: Michael Buholzer/Keystone

The new ombudsman for the Swiss banks had to endure a cold shower right after taking up his post at the beginning of the year. The demise of Credit Suisse was announced to the arbitrator back in January. “My colleagues told me about a significant increase in inquiries about the security of customer deposits,” said Andreas Barfuss on Tuesday after the annual media conference.

