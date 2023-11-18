How to Save Money on Your Electricity Bill: Tips for Reducing Winter Energy Costs

As the colder months approach, Americans are facing the reality of higher electricity bills compared to previous years. Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reveals that last year saw the largest annual increase in average electricity spending since 1984, with the average monthly bill for households increasing by 13%. This increase is attributed to a combination of more extreme temperatures driving increased electricity consumption for heating and cooling, and higher fuel costs for generating power, which drove up retail electricity prices.

According to the EIA report released in May, households in the United States spent an average of $1,644 on electricity in 2022, making it the most expensive utility bill next to telephone payments. The report also predicts that electricity bills are going to continue to rise, with estimates showing a 22% increase in residential electricity bills this winter in cities like New York. Additionally, other states such as Georgia, North Carolina, Indiana, and Virginia are also expected to see electricity price hikes ranging from 7% to 16%.

To help consumers mitigate the impact of rising electricity costs, the Department of Energy recommends various cost-effective measures. These include opening curtains during the day to let in the sun, properly setting the thermostat, insulating drafty windows, finding and sealing air leaks, and maintaining existing heating systems. Other energy-saving tips include using smart plugs and thermostats, as well as unplugging appliances that act as “energy vampires” when not in use.

Experts also advise consumers to be mindful of their energy usage by utilizing portable space heaters only in rooms where they spend most of their time and using them sparingly. Additionally, they suggest isolating water heaters, lowering the temperature, and conserving hot water by washing clothes in cold water and taking shorter showers.

To further save on energy costs, homeowners are encouraged to unplug secondary refrigerators and freezers, use induction plates, and consider investing in smaller kitchen appliances such as microwaves or toaster ovens, which use less energy than conventional ovens.

As Americans brace themselves for higher energy bills this winter, they are encouraged to take proactive steps in reducing their energy consumption and making their homes more energy-efficient. These small adjustments could make a significant difference in lowering overall electricity costs and alleviating the financial burden that comes with the seasonal increase in utility bills.

