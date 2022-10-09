Huaibei City’s retail and catering consumption continues to heat up during the National Day holiday

The total revenue of 13 major retail and catering companies exceeds 150 million yuan

During the National Day holiday, many retail and catering companies in our city actively carried out online and offline promotional activities around the theme of “Quality of Life, Full Happiness” and the National Day Happy Shopping Consumption Promotion Month, resulting in a booming consumer market. According to the monitoring data of the Municipal Bureau of Commerce, 13 major retail and catering enterprises including Zhongrui Agricultural Products Wholesale Market, Roast Goose Food City, and Jiajiayue Supermarket achieved sales of 150.3874 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 13.7%.

In order to ensure the supply of the festive market, all key supply companies have expanded their supply and increased the inventory of important daily necessities such as vegetables. During the holiday, the average daily inventory of vegetables in the Zhongrui Agricultural Products Wholesale Market was more than 1,200 tons, the average daily arrival was more than 340 tons, and the average daily sales were more than 320 tons. The sales amounted to 65.143 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.87%. Retail sales of goods rose sharply. According to the monitoring data, there are 10 Hongyuan Electric Appliances, Jiajiayue Awesome Supermarket, Lingyun Shopping Center, Golden Eagle Shopping Center, RT-Mart Supermarket No. 1, RT-Mart No. 2, Longsheng Trading, Yonghui Supermarket, Suning Electric Appliance and Wanda Plaza. Retail enterprises achieved retail sales of 83.6142 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 24.7%. Large-scale catering industry consumption grew rapidly. The two catering enterprises of Roast Goose Food City and Kouzi International Hotel achieved a turnover of 1.6302 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 21.5%.

