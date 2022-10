A-COLD-WALL* cooperated with Converse to create a joint shoe Chuck 70 Hi, which officially debuted this week, and simultaneously landed on HBX for sale. This time, here is an exclusive close-up photo series.

Converse three times together A-COLD-WALL*founder and art Director Samuel Rossreinventing the classics through a new artistic treatment Chuck 70 Shoes, presenting multiple expressions of aesthetics, form and function. The joint series launched two color schemes “Silver Birch” and “Pavement”. The upper is made of classic canvas, and the outer side is decorated with conspicuous reflective squares, and then the “ACW-448-201 2022” with special meaning is printed on the bottom. ”, and finally complete the design with a translucent outsole. Sharp-eyed readers can find that the two color matching designs have an ingenious arrangement of mutual replacement.

This series is now on sale on HBX, with a suggested price of $124 USD. Some sizes are still in stock, and interested readers can click here to buy.