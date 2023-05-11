Huang Kunming Meets with Liu Guoyue, Chairman of China Energy Group Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal

Huang Kunming Meets with Liu Guoyue, Chairman of China Energy Group



On the morning of May 10, Huang Kunming, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, met with Liu Guoyue, Secretary of the Party Group and Chairman of China Energy Group, in Guangzhou. The two sides conducted in-depth exchanges on deepening energy cooperation and promoting green development.

On behalf of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, Huang Kunming welcomed Liu Guoyue and his party, congratulated China Energy Group on its new progress in various business operations, and expressed gratitude to China Energy Group for its long-term support for Guangdong’s economic and social development, especially energy security. He said that at present, Guangdong is solidly carrying out the education on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Guangdong’s important speeches and important instructions, and adheres to the principle of high-quality development. traction, and strive to be at the forefront of promoting Chinese-style modernization. Achieving the mission entrusted by the general secretary and solidly promoting high-quality development are inseparable from a strong power guarantee. It is hoped that China Energy Group will give full play to its own advantages, accelerate the construction of clean and efficient energy projects in Guangdong, continue to strengthen the guarantee of energy supply and price stability in Guangdong, and at the same time follow the trend of energy structural reforms, firmly grasp the opportunities of the vigorous development of Guangdong’s new energy industry, Guangdong Investment deploys more industrial projects such as offshore wind power and new energy storage, deeply participates in the construction of the entire industrial chain of Guangdong’s marine economy, actively carries out hydrogen energy research and transformation of achievements, and promotes more new technology research and development and new scene applications in Guangdong to better assist Guangdong has achieved the goal of “double carbon” and green development, and achieved high-level mutual benefit and win-win development with pragmatic and efficient cooperation results.

Liu Guoyue thanked Guangdong for its strong support for the development of China Energy Group, and briefly introduced the company’s development history, business layout and investment development in Guangdong. We will speed up the construction of coal reserve bases to expand capacity, continue to increase efforts to ensure energy supply to Guangdong, and ensure efficient, reliable and stable energy supply; at the same time, we will strengthen investment in Guangdong, and continue to expand cooperation areas such as offshore wind power, new energy storage, and hydrogen energy. Make greater contributions to promote the green and low-carbon transformation of Guangdong’s economy and society and achieve high-quality development.

Provincial leaders Zhang Hu and Zhang Shaokang attended the meeting.