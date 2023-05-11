IPTV: Everything you need to know about Internet TV

Linear television is becoming less popular as more and more people want to choose when to watch movies and series.
The solution is IPTV – i.e. television over the Internet, which can be streamed with a time delay and in different ways.
Providers for IPTV are, for example, Internet providers such as Telekom (MagentaTV)* or independent, app-based services such as Waipu.tv.*
A survey of media use by ARD and ZDF shows that the non-linear use of video streaming services and media libraries is increasing among both those under 30 and those over 50. This means that linear television – ie TV programs that are only broadcast at fixed times – is becoming less and less popular. The fact is that people no longer want to be dictated by the broadcast program when they watch series and films. Thanks to smart TVs and faster connections, television can now be received better and better over the Internet. Like you IPTV uses and what the best providers for Internet TV are, you can read here.
IPTV: What is Internet TV all about?
The abbreviation “IPTV” stands for “Internet Protocol Television” – behind it is the transmission of television programs as well as films and other media content using the Internet Protocol. Meanwhile, classic, linear television is transmitted via satellite, cable or terrestrial antennas. However, IPTV should be understood more as a generic term, because you can consume content over the Internet in very different ways – for example via smart TV, computer, smartphone or special end devices such as set-top boxes.
The advantages of IPTV are obvious:
- Often higher image quality
- Time-delayed television, pause function or saving of content possible
- Greater variety of stations
- Some video-on-demand/streaming offers are included or can be booked separately
- Enhanced TV (additional information on programs)
- Interactive television (e.g. restart function or answering questions on quiz shows)
- Compatible with various Internet-enabled devices
IPTV requirements: You need this for internet television
You can probably already imagine it: the most important prerequisite for using television via the Internet is: the Internet. Better said one fast internet connection, i.e. a broadband connection via cable, (V)DSL or fiber optics. The various providers and services make different demands, which transfer rate for IPTV should be for good quality though at least ten megabits per second lay. Of course, more is always better and, especially when several devices are connected, it can quickly become tight with a limited speed. Otherwise, there are various transmission options available to you for using Internet television:
Internet television via Smart TV
TVs without internet access are long gone for most people. They have been replaced by smart televisions, which can not only be connected to the home WLAN, but also come with an operating system, apps and more and are therefore no longer just pure playback devices. You can usually install the app from your IPTV provider on your Smart TV and enjoy Internet television.
Set-Top-Box oder Streaming-Stick als Alternative
If you are still one of the advocates of non-Internet-enabled televisions, so-called set-top boxes or streaming sticks can help. These upgrade your TV so that you can still use IPTV. The set-top box is normally provided by the provider as a rental device and serves as a connection between the television set and the router. Alternatively, content can also be brought to the TV via a streaming stick. This is simply plugged into the HDMI input.
IPTV via smartphone, tablet or notebook
In addition to the television, Internet television can also be received on other Internet-enabled devices. IPTV providers provide an app for all common operating systems that can be downloaded to computers, mobile phones and the like. Alternatively, you can log in to your browser with your access data and take a look.
Internet television: These are the providers for IPTV
IPTV is currently offered by three Internet providers in this country. You can book the TV streaming offers MagentaTV from Telekom and GigaTV Net from Vodafone as a single TV package or with your respective tariff. With HD TV from 1&1, the offer is only available in connection with the Internet contract. The most important details of the various IPTV offers can be found below:
The advantages of MagentaTV (Telekom) at a glance:
- More than 180 TV channels
- Access to mega library with series, films, shows and documentaries
- Usable from home and on the go
- Can be booked at the internet rate or individually
- Up to three streams simultaneously
Benefits of GigaTV Net (Vodafone) at a glance:
- 54 TV channels in HD and 67 in SD
- Large range of media libraries
- Storage of favorite shows and programs
- Usable from home and on the go
- Can be booked at the internet rate or individually
- Can be used with Giga TV Net Box (optionally including Netflix) or Apple TV 4K
This is what HD TV (1&1) offers you:
- 100 TV channels in the basic package, 50 of them in HD
- Mobile access to programs and films stored in the cloud via app
- Additional HD, genre or international channels can be booked
- Can only be booked in connection with a VDSL tariff
- Restart, seven-day replay, pause and rewind functions
- Up to three streams simultaneously
App based provider alternatives for IPTV
In addition to the tariffs at the Internet provider, IPTV can also be used independently of them. Below are two of the most well-known internet television and video-on-demand platforms:
- Independent of the internet provider
- At least 175 TV channels
- Waiputek with numerous films and series
- On up to four devices at the same time
- Restart and pause functions
- 4K stick and other combination packages can be booked as an option
- Independent of the network operator
- At least 133 TV channels
- Additional TV packages can be booked
- Up to four parallel streams
- Monthly cancellable