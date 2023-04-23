Huanxin ENF Home Decoration New Experience Yunfeng Moganshan Second Super Product Day set off another upsurge_TOM News

recently,Yunfeng Moganshan 2nd Super Brand Day EventThe terminal stores across the country are in full swing. In the past few days, customers in major stores have filled their doors, and a large number of consumers have come here admiringly. Together with Yunfeng Moganshan, this spring home decoration feast has been pushed to a climax.









The turnover of major stores broke new highs

It is understood that this Yunfeng Moganshan Super Brand Day event continues the hot scene of the first Super Brand Day last year. In order to give back to consumers for their support and trust in the Yunfeng Moganshan brand, the brand also launched a more Big incentives and more incentives. Since the start of the event, users who have entered the store have continuously praised the three major categories of boards, whole-house customization, and flooring that participated in this event. The soaring number of orders also proves that consumers affirm the strength of this event.

Of course, the favor of consumers does not come entirely from the super preferential prices during the event, but more from the high recognition of the comprehensive strength of the Yunfeng Moganshan brand. As a 28-year-old veteran home furnishing company, Yunfeng Moganshan has always put the most urgent needs of consumers first. With the growing consumer demand for household products in terms of health and environmental protection, formaldehyde control, etc., Yunfeng Moganshan has continuously improved product environmental protection standards, and established a green and environmentally friendly production and management concept at the beginning of the brand’s establishment. Healthy products and building a green enterprise have been working hard so far. Today, Yunfeng Moganshan has already become a leading brand in the domestic healthy home furnishing field.





Fully focus on the environmental protection track

For 28 years, Yunfeng Moganshan has always been committed to providing consumers with healthy, environmentally friendly and high-quality household products, and has taken the lead in promoting the whole series of ENF-level health standards in the industry. In 2022, Yunfeng Moganshan held a “Redefining Environmental Protection” brand strategy conference, upgrading the ENF health standard from a single category to four major categories of panels, whole house customization, flooring, and technical wood, with a full range of products. This also marks that Yunfeng Moganshan will provide consumers with ENF-level environmental protection household products of all categories, processes, and spaces with the industry’s top health standards, and create a truly reassuring, comfortable and healthy living environment for consumers.









The national hub conveys the concept of ENF-level renewal

As the concept of healthy and environmentally friendly living continues to gain popularity, Yunfeng Moganshan, which has been committed to greenness and health for 28 years, has also received more attention and love from consumers. Consumers don’t mind voting with their feet for excellent brands that can really meet their own needs. As far as the Yunfeng Moganshan brand is concerned, the hot scene of the two consecutive Super Brand Day activities is the best example. In the near future, if consumers need decoration, they may wish to pay attention to the Yunfeng Moganshan brand, and feel the brand-new experience of buying all-category, one-stop healthy household products.



