The series of reading activities in many places across the country is in full swing, setting off a national reading boom_Hangzhou Net

The series of reading activities in many places across the country are in full swing, setting off an upsurge in reading for the whole people

CCTV News: Today (April 23) is the 28th World Book Day. In Langzhong of Sichuan, Qidong of Jiangsu, Liaocheng of Shandong and other places, a series of reading activities are also being carried out vigorously, setting off an upsurge of reading among the whole people.

During the nationwide reading activities, Langzhong Ancient City organized reading guidance and family reading assistance activities such as “Small Hands Holding Big Hands” and “Silver Hair and White Hair, I Read and You Listen” to further enhance residents’ sense of reading acquisition in the form of mutual assistance and sharing. “Inheriting Chinese culture and carrying forward national spirit” has always been an important content of Langzhong’s national reading activities. Through reading classics of Chinese studies, people can feel the wisdom of sages, and let Langzhong, a thousand-year-old city, convey a unique fragrance of books.

Qidong City, Jiangsu Province has created diversified reading positions such as urban study rooms, community book bars, and farmer book houses. In Qidong Experimental Primary School, various activities such as singing ancient poems, sitcoms, and reading salons allow children to experience the joy of reading in various ways.

During the Reading Day, Liaocheng, Shandong Province launched the “World Book Day: Read a Book with Me” activity, where young students were organized to share their impressions and reading habits after reading. Afterwards, the volunteers introduced the origin, history and significance of World Book Day, so that the children could learn about the fun and knowledge of reading, and call on everyone to be friends and learn from books.