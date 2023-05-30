Home » Huatai Securities: The return of valuation can be expected to seize the opportunity of bank repair
Huatai Securities: The return of valuation can be expected to seize the opportunity of bank repair

Securities Times Net News, Huatai Securities pointed out that the expected improvement in volume and price + high cost-effective allocation + valuation return can be expected, and seize the opportunity for bank restoration. my country’s banking industry has excellent profitability and solid asset quality, but it has been in a low valuation for a long time. As retail and small and micro loans enter the recovery channel, the pressure of financial profit sharing will ease, and the volume and price of banks are expected to meet the inflection point. Under the background of general pressure on the return rate of major asset classes, the banking sector, which enjoys the dual advantages of low valuation + high dividend, has a prominent cost performance ratio, which is in line with the long-term capital investment style. With the accelerated entry of insurance funds, the expansion of passive products, and the continuous influx of foreign capital, it is expected to support the continuation of the market. Pay attention to the allocation value of large banks with high dividends, and small and medium-sized banks may get opportunities to make up for growth. Recommended stocks: 1) Undervalued central enterprises ICBC (AH), China Construction Bank (AH), Agricultural Bank of China (AH); 2) Ningbo and Suzhou with outstanding growth; 3) Small and micro-chains Changshu, Zhangjiagang, Ruifeng.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

