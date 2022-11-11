Home Business Huatai UBS (08006) released the first three quarters results, the loss attributable to shareholders was HK$18.636 million, an increase of 10.53% year-on-year | Huatai UBS_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Huatai UBS (08006) released the first three quarters results, the loss attributable to shareholders was HK$18.636 million, an increase of 10.53% year-on-year

Huatai UBS (08006) released the first three quarters results, the loss attributable to shareholders was HK$18.636 million, an increase of 10.53% year-on-year | Huatai UBS_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Huatai UBS(08006) released the third quarter results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The group achieved a turnover of HK$53.825 million during the period, an increase of 26.36% year-on-year; the loss attributable to shareholders was HK$18.636 million, an increase of 10.53% year-on-year; Basic loss per share was 3.63 HK cents.

According to the announcement, the increase in revenue was mainly due to the increase in turnover from the business of financial magazines.

