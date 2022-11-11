This autumn and winter, Carhartt WIP and mastermind JAPAN team up again, bringing the latest collaboration series that combines the essence of both brands with dark street style.

This joint series includes classic models such as Carhartt WIP’s OG Active Jacket and Bib Overall, and injects mastermind JAPAN’s consistent dark style. The design uses the signature skull logo and dark soul tones as the main axis of the series, and is decorated with silver components to highlight the dark luxury in the details. For example, the MMJ Coach Jacket with the reflective joint logo on the back, or the Double Knee Jogger Pant with silver thread embroidery, give unique tailoring to street items, while also pouring unique design ingenuity into product details.

In addition, the series also includes hooded sweaters, long-sleeved and short-sleeved Loose Pocket T-shirts and fleece scarves, in the unique tooling tone of Carhartt WIP, while showing the exquisite style of mastermind JAPAN.

Carhartt WIP x mastermind JAPAN joint series will be officially released at Carhartt WIP Taipei flagship store on November 12, interested readers should pay attention.