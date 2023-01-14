After Tesla announced the price cut, the first car brand to follow up with the price cut appeared. It was not the new car maker that everyone expected, but Huawei asked the world AITO, and the M5 EV and M7 cut prices by about 30,000 yuan. It’s almost the same. This morning’s price cut has sparked heated discussions across the Internet.

What is the mystery of Huawei’s price cut this time?Auto blogger @余欣lie summed up three points, thinking that Huawei’s price cut has something to do with it.

The first is to make a big news, make a big news, the first follow-up brand after Tesla’s sharp price cut, the traffic is surging.

Secondly, at the same time as the price is reduced, the rights and interests of the old users who have already picked up the car are also compensated to win word of mouth.

The third, and the most noteworthy point: the M5 extended range version of the flagship model has not been reduced in price. Why is that?

Yu Xinlie said, I guess this price cut is more like a marketing campaign, using the M5 pure electric version and M7, which account for a small proportion of sales, to attract traffic and bring more store traffic.

At the same time, since the proportion of old car owners’ rights and interests compensated is not high (the highest proportion is the basic maintenance of all M5 series), the cost is also controllable.

In short,Judging from the analysis of auto bloggers, Huawei’s price cut this time can kill three birds with one stone.Not only has it gained traffic, but it has also attracted old users. More importantly, this wave of price cuts is also an excellent advertising campaign. The best-selling M5 extended-range version has not had a price cut, and perhaps it can use this price cut to attract more customers. Multiple consumers.