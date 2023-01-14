Su Bao News (Reporter Luo Wen) “Teacher, can you help me write this couplet?” The “Spring Festival couplets” and Wuzhong District Cultural Center’s “Scent of Hanmo to welcome the New Year with warmth and blessings” benefiting the people activities kicked off at the Wuzhong District Cultural Center. Lu Yuelong, Xu Chenxi, Shen Wei, Chen Qing, Qin Zhijian, and Shen Haifeng, six calligraphers, came to the scene to write Spring Festival couplets and blessing characters for the citizens, bringing everyone a warm New Year’s “blessing” atmosphere.

The event is co-hosted by Suzhou Daily and Wuzhong District Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, and undertaken by Wuzhong District Cultural Center and Suzhou Daily Culture, Tourism and Sports Media Center. Suzhou Daily has always attached great importance to the promotion of traditional culture. Over the years, it has elaborately created the public welfare activity of “Party newspapers send Spring Festival couplets” which is widely loved by readers. Since 2010, the “Party Papers Sending Spring Festival Couplets” activity has been successfully held for 11 sessions, with a total of more than 40,000 Spring Festival couplets and “Fu” characters sent out, becoming an important cultural brand event in Sioux City.

Before the event started, many citizens came to the cultural center to wait in advance. “Hongtu’s ambitions are high and every year is good every year.” When he got his favorite couplet, 10-year-old Yan Zeyou was very happy. He carefully moved the spring couplets whose ink was not yet dry to the corner to dry. He told the reporter: “I I usually study calligraphy here, but today I knew that there was a calligrapher sending Spring Festival couplets here, so I came to line up early with my father.” His father, Mr. Yan, said that the child likes calligraphy very much, and this year he specially brought him here to feel the New Year atmosphere. Let him learn from the master up close.

The reporter noticed that there were still many citizens at the scene enthusiastically helping their relatives and friends to bring New Year’s blessings. “I come to participate in this kind of activity every year. My family and I like these Spring Festival couplets very much.” Citizen Teng Qingbo said while busy arranging the Spring Festival couplets received in line, “Although it is raining today, I feel that everyone’s enthusiasm is stronger than in previous years. high.”

“Writing Spring Festival couplets to send blessings is a traditional cultural activity held by our cultural center every year. In addition to sending blessings in the cultural center, we will also send blessings to various towns and villages. Every activity has received strong support from Suzhou Daily, and we have also cooperated a lot In today’s blessing event, we sent nearly a thousand spring couplets and the word “Fu” to the citizens.” Qin Zhijian, curator of the Wuzhong District Cultural Center, said that this year also added some other kinds of blessing characters, such as “Fu” similar to woodcut New Year pictures “Rabbit, and the teacher drew the “Fu” rabbit on the spot, and he himself wrote the golden “Fu” on the spot.

Next, the “Party Papers Sending Spring Festival Couplets” activity will also enter the Luzhi Cultural and Sports Center, Linhu Town Cultural and Sports Center, and Yuexi Street Cultural and Sports Center on January 14, 15, and 16, respectively, to write good wishes for the citizens and bring Go looking forward to the new year.