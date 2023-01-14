Home Entertainment Director He Ping’s Funeral Committee announced that no memorial service will be held for the funeral | He Ping | Funeral_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Director He Ping's Funeral Committee announced that no memorial service will be held for the funeral

Director He Ping's Funeral Committee announced that no memorial service will be held for the funeral
He Ping
Director He Ping's Funeral Committee announces funeral matters

According to Sina Entertainment News on the 14th, according to the China Film Directors Association, Director He Ping’s Funeral Committee announced the funeral, saying that the committee respects Director He Ping’s last wish during his lifetime, and the funeral will be kept simple. There will be no farewell ceremony or memorial service. The Western Film Group and the China Film Directors Association will assist the family to complete the funeral.

Director He Ping, whose ancestral home is in Shanxi, was born in Beijing in May 1957. He has successively served as the third and fourth secretary-general and the fifth vice-chairman of the China Film Directors Association. Director He Ping is a representative figure of the fifth generation of directors. His representative films such as “Swordsman in Double Flag Town”, “Cannonball Double Lantern”, “Heroes of Heaven and Earth”, “Sunshine Canyon” and “Rye Field” have won many important awards at home and abroad. In the early morning of January 10, 2023, He Ping, a famous film director, producer, and former secretary-general of the China Film Directors Association, died of illness at the age of 65.

