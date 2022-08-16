Home Business Huawei Mate X3 Folding Flagship Released in December: Cheaper, Resistant to Falls | Folding Screen |
Huawei Mate X3 Folding Flagship Released in December: Cheaper, Resistant to Falls

Huawei Mate X3 Folding Flagship Released in December: Cheaper, Resistant to Falls

Following the Huawei Mate Xs 2 in April this year, Huawei’s sixth flagship folding screen is on the way.

Today, the digital blogger “The factory director is classmate Guan” revealed two new Huawei products.They are Huawei Mate X3 folding screen flagship and Freebuds 5 semi-in-ear headphones, and the two new products will be released on the same stage in December.

The blogger said,Huawei Mate X3 series will not only reduce the price a lot, but also be thinner and more resistant to falling. Thanks to the blessing of the new hinge,The screen creases will not become obvious because of the thin and light body.

It is a pity that Huawei Mate X3 is still a 4G mobile phone, and the Snapdragon 8 Series U is definitely not running.

It is reported that,The previous model, Huawei Mate X2, adopts the first double wedge-shaped integrated design and the folding eagle wing shape.At the same time, the hinge system uses a variety of high-precision special materials and special manufacturing processes. In addition to zirconium-based liquid metal, Huawei also introduced super-strength steel materials for the first time, which can prevent impact and not deform.

It is expected that Huawei Mate X3 will have new upgrades in the hinge and screen parts to improve durability and drop resistance.

folded,The Mate X3 will continue the Mate X2’s inner-folding design (Mate Xs 2 is an outer-folding).

Data shows that in the first half of 2022, the domestic shipments of folding screen products exceeded 1.1 million, a year-on-year increase of 70%. Among them, Huawei won the domestic folding screen mobile phone market champion in the first half of 2022 with a market share of 63.6%.


