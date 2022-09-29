In recent years, mobile phone fast charging is the place where domestic mobile phone technology leads Samsung and Apple, and once it is difficult to use, fast charging of more than 100W can be fully charged in less than half an hour, curing everyone’s battery life anxiety. However, among the four major domestic brands, Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, and vivo each have their own mobile phone fast charging technology , and most of them are not universal, because these mobile phone manufacturers will use customized technology to improve the fast charging standard, and To make these into differentiated competition, they have their own requirements for fast charging heads and power cords.

Now the era of the four major brands being independent is finally about to change, according to the news from @Digital Chat Station,The UFCS fusion fast charging protocol led by Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, and vivo is about to land.

This protocol is designed to provide fast charging compatibility between different manufacturers. The current general maximum power is 40W, which is incomparable with their respective private fast charging protocols of 100W and above.

However, in the second phase of the UFCS fusion fast charging protocol,Universal power can be increased to 65W, so that the availability is very high.

Today, vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has launched a new system upgrade, and iQOO 10 Pro supports the UFCS protocol.

It is understood that UFCS (Universal Fast Charging Specification) is a new generation of converged fast charging standard issued by the Telecom Terminal Industry Association, which supports efficient fast charging and mutual integration between adapters and terminals from different brands and manufacturers.