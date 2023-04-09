Securities Times e-company news , on the evening of April 9th, Oriental Materials (603110) announced that it plans to acquire 51% of TD TECH’s equity at a total price of 2.122 billion yuan by means of fixed increase fundraising. Hold, the directors of its wholly-owned core subsidiary TD Bridge include Xu Zhijun, Deng Biao and other Huawei executives. In this regard, in the middle of the night of the 9th, Huawei officially issued a statement saying: “Our company has no intention or possibility to jointly operate TD TECH with New Oriental New Materials. Our company is evaluating the relevant situation and has the right to take follow-up measures, including but not limited to selling all shares. Withdrawal and termination of relevant technology authorization to TD TECH and its affiliated companies, etc.”

