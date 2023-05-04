Huaxi Securities: The price of gold is still upwardly flexible, and it is recommended to pay attention to gold investment opportunities

Securities Times News , Huaxi Securities pointed out that in the short and medium term, concerns about the U.S. banking crisis have resurfaced, and signs of an economic slowdown have become increasingly clear. Higher interest rates will further increase the risk of recession, and the current interest rate hike may have come to an end. From the perspective of the gold price framework, “credit hedging + inflation resilience” dominates the general direction of gold prices, and gold prices still have a basis for long-term price rises; in terms of medium-term driving factors, the suppression of gold’s financial attributes has weakened as the interest rate hike comes to an end. Under the general trend, Gold prices are still upwardly resilient, and it is recommended to pay attention to gold investment opportunities. Beneficiary targets: Zhongjin Gold, Zhaojin Mining, Shandong Gold, Yintai Gold, Chifeng Gold.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

Download the “Securities Times” official APP, or follow the official WeChat public account, you can keep abreast of stock market trends, gain insight into policy information, and seize wealth opportunities.