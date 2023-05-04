Home » Covid, the virus changes its strategy: it will arrive in small waves
Covid, the virus changes its strategy: it will arrive in small waves

Covid, the virus changes its strategy: it will arrive in small waves

Small waves that arrive, infect and leave. The virus of the future will do this. The Covid virus, which makes experts predict “the arrival of non-serious, but repeated cases of contagion”, as if it were the opposite of a storm, in fact. It is the latest variant, the XBB.1.16 called Arturoto have confirmed this trend, according to an analysis published on Nature. Because where it struck, especially in India, it brought quite contained symptoms, very similar to the flu, with which it shares fever, stuffy and runny nose, fatigue, tiredness and widespread malaise, sore throat and cough, head.

