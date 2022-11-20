© Reuters. Huaxi Securities: The value of the game industry has been affirmed, and the version number is normal.



Zhitong Finance APP learned that on November 16, People’s Daily Online published an editorial titled “People’s Financial Review: It’s an Opportunity to Dig Deep into the Value of Video Games”; A total of 70 editions have been issued this time. Huaxi released a research report saying that the official media affirmed the technological and cultural significance of the video game industry. The number and pace of version numbers are expected to gradually stabilize under the stabilization of regulatory expectations. The successive approval of new products by top manufacturers and the gradual start of the product cycle will drive the valuation of the sector to repair. Beneficiary targets are Tencent Holdings (00700), Netease-W (09999), and Xindong Company (02400).

The significance of science and technology and culture has been affirmed, and the main line of supervision and development has not changed

People’s Daily Online pointed out that electronic games have become an industry of great significance to a country’s industrial layout and technological innovation. Game technology has become an important tool to promote the digital transformation of different industries, move towards digital and real integration, and build digital twins; games are enhancing Chinese civilization. The power of communication and influence plays an important role in promoting Chinese culture to the world. The technological and cultural significance of the game is fully recognized, and greater social value is realized through digital empowerment and cultural communication.

In addition, People’s Daily Online reaffirmed its emphasis on the problem of video game addiction, clarified that supervision and development should be equal, and promoted its continuous release of new value in economy, culture and technology. It can be seen that the main line of preventing minors from addiction remains unchanged, and the video game industry is expected to usher in a standardized and healthy development.

The normalization of the version number is worth looking forward to, and the diversification of mobile games dominates the style

The number of game version numbers issued this time is 70, and a total of 384 version numbers have been issued since the beginning of the year; among them, version numbers 45/60/67/69/73 were issued in April/June/July/August/September, The interval between each round is 57/35/20/43/65 days, and the number of each batch of version numbers is gradually stable. This batch of version numbers will be issued again across the October window to boost market confidence. The normalization of the distribution rhythm is worth looking forward to.

In terms of game types, there are 63, 5, and 2 mobile games, 5 mobile client games, and 2 client games in this batch. Mobile games accounted for 97%, and the number of client games increased by +75% month-on-month. The round is lost. In terms of product style, there are a total of 7 mobile-casual puzzle games, and the diversification of product styles has improved.

The distribution of version numbers is evenly distributed, and all key manufacturers have won, and Tencent and NetEase’s new classic IP game has been approved

In terms of manufacturer structure, the number of products of manufacturers with version numbers in this round is evenly distributed. Key manufacturers such as Tencent, NetEase, Xindong.com, China Mobile Games, iQiyi, Perfect World, Thunder Games, Xishanju, etc. each have 1 new product approved; among them, Tencent’s well-known new IP adaptation “Metal Slug: Awakening” authorized by SNK and created by Tianmei Studio, and the new IP adaptation of Netease’s classic client game “Journey to the West: Return” have been approved this round, which will help stabilize market expectations. Batches will also drive product cycle initiation.

risk warning

The regulation of the industry has become stricter; the release of version numbers has not been as fast as expected; the pace of game product launches has not been as expected.