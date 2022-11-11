On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

Huaxia Energy Holdings(08009) released its results for the six months ended September 30, 2022, with a profit of approximately HK$56.09 million, a year-on-year decrease of approximately 72.36%; a net loss of HK$6.223 million, compared with a net profit of HK$2.023 million in the same period last year; a loss per share of HK$10.57 cents.

According to the announcement, the turnaround was mainly attributable to the disruption of the global supply chain and an increase in the provision for impairment losses under the expected credit loss model of trade receivables.

