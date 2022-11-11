“We are working on the launch, shortly, of a joint communication campaign on the importance of vaccines against Covid19 and seasonal flu with particular attention to the target of the elderly and the frail”. This was announced by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, in an interview with journalists. On the use of masks in the hospital, the minister added, “there was never the intention not to extend the ordinance which expired on October 31. Moreover, in many departments the masks have been used since before Covid arrived” .

“As for the possible easing of measures, such as home isolation, decisions will be taken on the basis of the data on the progress of the pandemic which, to date, seem to have improved but we remain cautious because the cold season is just beginning”, he said. affirmed the Minister of Health.

There are 181,181 new positives recorded in the week from 3 to 10 November while 549 deaths in the same reference period. It emerges from the data of the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health published today. On 3 November the total number of Covid cases was 23,642,011 against 23,823,192 on 10 November, deaths were 179,436 against 179,985 on 10 November.

Deaths and new cases of Covid-19 decrease in seven days. According to data published today by the Ministry of Health, the curves are downhill. The number of infections announced today and relative to yesterday is 28,200 compared to 38,996 on the same day last week, with a decrease of 27.68.%. Deaths went from 87 last Thursday to 65 yesterday with a decrease of 25.28%.

The weekly incidence at national level of Covid cases remains substantially stable-19: 307 per 100,000 inhabitants (04/10/2022 -10/11/2022) against 283 per 100,000 inhabitants last week (28/10/2022 -03 / 11/2022). In the period 19 October-01 November 2022, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 0.83 (range 0.77-0.91), a decrease compared to the previous week (when it was equal to 0.95 ) and below the epidemic threshold of the unit. This is highlighted by the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring on Covid-19.

The Regions that register an occupation of medical departments by Covid patients above the alert threshold set at 15% have dropped to three, from four last week. These are Friuli Venezia Giulia (15.7%), Liguria (15.3%) and Umbria (29%). This was revealed by the table on decision-making indicators attached to the weekly monitoring of the Covid-19 trend, which ANSA has viewed.

The overall occupancy of hospital beds by Covid patients decreases. The employment rate in intensive care drops to 2.0% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 10 November) against 2.4% (survey on 3 November). The employment rate in medical areas at the national level, on the other hand, falls to 10.0% (survey as of November 10) against 10.4% (survey as of November 3).