Economics in PicturesWanted: Specialists for Germany

540,000 skilled workers are missing in Germany. Ascending trend. The reason: the demographic development. The baby boomers are just starting to retire. So the problem will increase in the years to come. What could help: migration to the German labor market. Around 100,000 net people are currently entering the local job market every year. In order for the employment potential to remain constant, however, it would have to be 400,000 every year. The economist Monika Schnitzer therefore urgently called for a “welcome culture” for Germany.

Johannes Eber is the Strolling Economist. He is an economist from Berlin with a penchant for photography.

