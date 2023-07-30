Home » Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s son arrested for money laundering
Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s son arrested for money laundering

In Colombia the police have arrested the son of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, Nicolás Petro Burgos, as part of a larger investigation into a money laundering ring. Petro, who is 37 years old and is himself a politician, is accused of having received money from some drug traffickers with which he would later finance the electoral campaign of his father, elected in May 2022. The man has denied all accusations and he said he was willing to collaborate with the authorities. His ex-wife, Daysuris del Carmen Vásquez, was also arrested as part of the same investigation.

Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s first leftist president, has denied receiving money from drug trafficking for his electoral campaign. He wrote on Twitter that “as a father” he is very hurt by the fact that his son is in prison, but “as President of the Republic” he will ensure that the prosecutor’s office can investigate without interference.

