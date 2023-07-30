Home » Unreal! Red Bull lost the winner’s trophy in Formula 1 for the second week in a row
Unreal! Red Bull lost the winner’s trophy in Formula 1 for the second week in a row

They reign supreme in the F1 World Championship, but they’ve also been underdogs lately. For the second time in a row, the Red Bull team lost one of the trophies for the best. A week ago, he broke the award for the winner of the Hungarian Grand Prix, which became Max Verstappen, a rival celebrating second place. This time the trophy fell to the ground during the celebrations of the Red Bull team. Videos on social networks capturing the said moment are supplemented by fans commenting that this is the only way to rob Red Bull and Dutchman Verstappen of trophies.

