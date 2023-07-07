Hundred Cities and Thousand Parks Tour: Accelerating Industrial Internet Integration in Economic Development Zone

Title: Economic Development Zone Holds “Hundred Cities and Thousand Parks Tour” Activity to Promote Industrial Internet Integration

Zhengzhou City’s Economic Development Zone recently organized the second phase of the “Hundred Cities and Thousand Parks” tour, which focused on integrating the industrial Internet into the park. The event aimed to facilitate digital transformation, accelerate the development of manufacturing industries, and promote high-quality growth.

The activity, sponsored by the Zhengzhou Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology and the Zhengzhou Municipal Communication Development Management Office, was successfully held in collaboration with the Economic and Technological Development Zone Bureau of Industry and Information Technology. Over 50 industrial enterprises and “specialized, refined, and new” companies participated in the event.

Distinguished digital transformation service providers, industry experts, and entrepreneur representatives gathered at the Economic Development Zone to share industry practices, explore transformation paths, and discuss the popularization of the Industrial Internet. During the event, companies such as Zhongcheng Technology, Senchu Software, China Unicom Yundy Wisdom, and Kaos Industrial Internet Platform provided valuable insights on digital empowerment and industrial Internet applications. They shared their experiences, typical cases, and thoughts on development and digital transformation, offering useful solutions for manufacturing companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises.

In recent years, the Economic and Technological Development Zone has made significant strides in promoting digital transformation in the manufacturing industry and constructing the industrial Internet system. It has gained approval for ten provincial-level smart factories, 25 provincial-level smart workshops, and 28 provincial-level service-oriented manufacturing demonstrations. Several companies, including Zhengmei Machinery, Daxin Home Furnishing, and Baoye Steel Structure, have been approved for national-level demonstrations and benchmarks in intelligent manufacturing.

Moreover, the Economic Development Zone has witnessed the introduction of various industrial Internet platform companies, including Haier Kaos, Haojing Cloud Computing, Anyuan Technology, and Tongli Wisdom. These platforms have played a crucial role in empowering manufacturing companies by facilitating their production, operation, and manufacturing processes. Meanwhile, other industrial Internet platforms, such as SAIC Fanyi, Huawei, and Shugen Internet, have gained popularity among automobile, parts, and equipment manufacturing enterprises in the region.

The recent “Hundred Cities and Thousand Parks Tour” activity serves as a concrete step towards promoting the integration of the industrial Internet and the real economy. It also plays a vital role in deepening the application of 5G technology and supporting the digital, networked, and intelligent transformation of manufacturing enterprises. The Bureau of Industry and Information Technology of the Economic and Technological Development Zone has expressed its commitment to creating a cooperative and sharing platform through this activity. It aims to accelerate the development and digital transformation of manufacturing enterprises, especially small and medium-sized manufacturing companies. By doing so, the Economic Development Zone hopes to contribute to building an advanced manufacturing highland and creating a more robust and supportive environment.

The success of the “Hundred Cities and Thousand Parks Tour” activity reflects the growing importance and prominence of the industrial Internet in empowering, assigning value, and endowing intelligence to various sectors. By leveraging the opportunities presented by the digital revolution, the Economic Development Zone is paving the way for a more prosperous and innovative manufacturing industry.

