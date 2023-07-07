Advancing the Construction of the Rule of Law in Hebi City: Implementing the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Hebi City Holds Meeting to Strengthen Construction of Rule of Law

Hebi City, China – On July 6th, the 4th (enlarged) meeting of the 10th Municipal Party Committee’s Committee for Comprehensively Governing the City by Law and the 2022 Special Law Conference were held. The meeting aimed to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, as well as further strengthen the construction of the rule of law in Hebi.

The meeting was presided over and addressed by Municipal Party Secretary Ma Fuguo. Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Hong Limin, and other municipal leaders were also in attendance. Comrades from various departments, including the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court and the Municipal People’s Procuratorate, participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, Ma Fuguo acknowledged the efforts made by departments at all levels in Hebi City in promoting the rule of law. He emphasized that the leadership role of the Communist Party of China has effectively played a part in the construction of a law-based government. The city has seen remarkable results in the construction of a rule of law society, improved legislative work, optimized law-based business environment, and demonstrated social fairness and justice.

Ma Fuguo highlighted the importance of this year in fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. He emphasized the need to deepen the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law. Ma stressed the importance of focusing on key areas, promoting good governance with good laws, standardizing law enforcement, improving the environment with the rule of law, administering the judiciary strictly and impartially, and promoting law-abiding behavior among the public.

Wang Yongqing, another senior official, conveyed the spirit of the second (expanded) meeting of the 11th Provincial Committee of the Provincial Party Committee for Comprehensively Governing the Province by Law and the 2022 Thematic Conference.

During the meeting, several departments and units made presentations on their work related to the rule of law. Qi County, Heshan District, Municipal Party Committee Cyberspace Administration, Municipal Bureau of Education and Sports, Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism were among the units that made on-site presentations, while other counties and functional areas presented written reports for evaluation.

The meeting concluded with a strong call to strengthen leadership and compact responsibilities to ensure the effective implementation of all tasks. The emphasis was also placed on building a strong legal team, strengthening supervision and assessment, and providing a strong rule of law guarantee for the construction of a high-quality development model city in the new era.

The meeting marked an important step in Hebi City’s efforts to strengthen the construction of the rule of law and promote good governance. The city aims to continue building a society based on the rule of law and uphold social fairness and justice for its residents.

