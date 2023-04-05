Hydrogen fuel vehicles do not admit defeat Japan invests 15 trillion yen to gamble on the future: production capacity increases by 6 times

In the field of new energy, electric vehicles, which are mainly developed in China and the United States, have become the mainstream. An important reason why Japanese automakers lag behind in this regard is that they bet on the wrong direction. Hydrogen fuel cells, which have been developed for many years, have not been commercialized on a large scale.However, Japan does not intend to admit defeat in this regard. It still has to invest heavily and bet heavily on the future of hydrogen fuel.

According to Japanese media reports, the Japanese government launched a new goal for the development of hydrogen fuel on April 4, and will revise the “Basic Hydrogen Energy Strategy” formulated in 2017 to increase the annual supply to about 12 million tons by 2040. Expand the adjustment, equivalent to the current 6 times.

Japan will discuss a plan to invest a total of 15 trillion yen (about 776.2 billion yuan) in the next 15 years by the government and the private sectorthrough the introduction of goals clearly proposed by the government to promote business investment.

Hydrogen fuel is a recognized green energy. After burning, only water is produced, and it can be recycled. At the same time, hydrogen fuel cells have fast charging speed and longer battery life, which have many advantages.

However, there has been no breakthrough in the industrialization of hydrogen fuel. Large-scale production and use of hydrogen fuel is still a problem. Japan has focused on the development of hydrogen fuel technology since the 1980s, and has accumulated one of the most patents.