Forward College, the traveling university course

Is called Forward College the European university born in 2021 in Portugal. The founder, Boris Walbum, has set himself the goal of proposing a new training method aimed at preparing young people to successfully approach professional life, enhancing the skills and aptitudes of the individual student.

Forward College is in fact focused on the development of human intelligence, in all its forms: cognitive, social, emotional, and practical skills. For this reason, the three-year course takes place in three different cities. It starts from Lisbon and then moves to Paris and Berlin. In fact, one in two young people (55%) fears it skill mismatchi.e. the misalignment between university education, qualifications and skills required by the labor market.

For this reason Forward College offers an innovative method of education that is based on principles dell’active learning. Instead of simply imparting academic knowledge, tutors equip students with the tools, skills and strategies that will enable them to become active learners, gaining a much deeper and more operational understanding of the problems they will be challenged to solve.

The world is changing, education is at a standstill

“We are faced with a paradox – he explained Boris Walbum – everything around us is changing. Yet education, which is supposed to prepare us for the future, seems impervious to these changes. If you took a picture of a university 50 years ago you would see the same thing: a professor lecturing to students sitting across from him in a lecture hall. It felt like the time had come to reinvent an education, and more specifically a university, that truly prepares students for the world they will live in and help shape.”

And this is also the reason for choosing to move the course of study to three different cities between the first and third year.

The teachers are qualified and come from the largest European universities. The ambition is to develop social intelligence to network, collaborate better and cultivate relationships of trust.

Tutor included in tuition fees

“ In this way – adds Walbum – teachers help our students to collaborate and organize themselves better, to overcome difficulties and stress, to carry out technological or social impact projects. Furthermore, Forward College is one of the few universities in Europe – together with Oxford and Cambridge – to offer weekly tutoring. This is iThe heart of our pedagogy and is of course included in the tuition fees. Three-year degrees are awarded byUniversity of London under the academic direction of LSE or King’s College. However, teaching is carried out by our teachers on our campuses. The University of London simply organizes exams at the end of each year in our premises”.

As for the costs university fees for undergraduate courses amount to 14,500 euros per year. Three-year degree courses that also include leadership activities cost 16,500 euros. Finally, the double degree costs 19,000 euros a year. Forward College offers undergraduate degrees in Economics, Data Science, Business, Political Science, International Relations, and Psychology.