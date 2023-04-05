Udinese continues to work in view of the next match against coach Raffaele Palladino’s Monza. Here is the point from the fields

The team coached by Andrea Sottil prepares for the next championship matches. We’re talking about a club that has a great desire to show off and make a difference in view of this season’s finale. There are still ten days left to go and Udinese wants to try and climb the table.

The latest from the fields

Monza house — The red and whites must digest defeat suffered against the biancocelesti, moreover at home. A difficult game from the very first minutes in which the team coached by Maurizio Sarri demonstrated its superiority, risking little and arriving several times dangerously near the Monza goalkeeper.

The recovery — The recovery took place yesterday afternoon in view of this Saturday’s away game. The Lombards need to find important points for the standings. After reaching enough points to be able to control a quiet salvation, they seem to have started to rest on their laurels.

Udinese house — The news of the day for the bianconeri is without a doubt the return on the training field and together with his teammates by Isaac Success. The Nigerian striker is a real marvel in recent times and the club will hardly be able to do without his plays.

In view of the Monza — Four top players will return against the team from Brianza and it will be a very different match from the one played a few days ago against Bologna. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Here’s who the new penalty taker could be << See also The Haitian government asks the United Nations to send troops to ensure safety. The United Nations says it is studying