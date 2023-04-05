Home World Udinese – Three days at Monza / The latest from the fields: the press review
World

Udinese – Three days at Monza / The latest from the fields: the press review

by admin
Udinese – Three days at Monza / The latest from the fields: the press review

Udinese continues to work in view of the next match against coach Raffaele Palladino’s Monza. Here is the point from the fields

Press review

The team coached by Andrea Sottil prepares for the next championship matches. We’re talking about a club that has a great desire to show off and make a difference in view of this season’s finale. There are still ten days left to go and Udinese wants to try and climb the table.

The latest from the fields

Monza house

The red and whites must digest defeat suffered against the biancocelesti, moreover at home. A difficult game from the very first minutes in which the team coached by Maurizio Sarri demonstrated its superiority, risking little and arriving several times dangerously near the Monza goalkeeper.

The recovery

The recovery took place yesterday afternoon in view of this Saturday’s away game. The Lombards need to find important points for the standings. After reaching enough points to be able to control a quiet salvation, they seem to have started to rest on their laurels.

Udinese house

The news of the day for the bianconeri is without a doubt the return on the training field and together with his teammates by Isaac Success. The Nigerian striker is a real marvel in recent times and the club will hardly be able to do without his plays.

In view of the Monza

Four top players will return against the team from Brianza and it will be a very different match from the one played a few days ago against Bologna. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Here’s who the new penalty taker could be <<

See also  The Haitian government asks the United Nations to send troops to ensure safety. The United Nations says it is studying

April 5, 2023 (change April 5, 2023 | 08:34)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Lukaku targeted by Juve fans, Locatelli: “Racism is...

A historic UN ruling that paves the way...

Putin’s speech to 17 new ambassadors to Russia

a trailer dedicated to Layla Ellison

Syria, Israeli attacks against Iranian positions intensify. Tehran:...

Primavera Labels will celebrate its ten years of...

Barcelona Real Madrid 0 4 King’s Cup |...

Earthquake in Banja Luka | Info

Viale Regione Siciliana, in the underpass of Borgo...

the viability changes but the Ztl will remain...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy