News

Fugitive arrested in the Salerno area, attempts to escape through a window – Campania

On the run after a measure taken against the Fezza De Vivo clan

(ANSA) – NAPLES, APRIL 05 – The State Police, the Carabinieri and the Guardia di Finanza of Salerno arrested Daniele Confessore in Cava de Tirreni (Salerno) this afternoon, who had gone into hiding during the execution of a precautionary custody order in prison carried out last December against members of the Fezza-De Vivo di Pagani clan. He is being investigated in various capacities for criminal association aimed at drug trafficking and extortion; all cases aggravated by the mafia method and/or purposes.

In particular, Confessore had taken refuge in an apartment within a larger building complex located on the outskirts of the Metellian town, in the San Pietro hamlet and attempted to escape at the sight of the police forces, by jumping out of a window. During the house search, 6,800 euros and an air pistol were found. (HANDLE).

