In recent years, as China‘s new energy technology has become more mature, China‘s new energy vehicles have begun to flourish, gradually occupying a considerable market share, and moving towards high-end. There is an interesting phenomenon: Chinese car companies that hope to enter the luxury pure electric market will almost always compete with Tesla. However, the strong performance of the Model 3 over the years is like a mountain that is difficult to climb. The scene of domestic car companies besieging Tesla has been staged for 5 years, and no car can shake the dominance of the Model 3. . Until the arrival of Hyper GT, the script of the China-US smart car war entered another chapter. This ace model of the high-end brand of Aian Hyper will debut in 2022, and its brilliant performance at the Guangzhou Auto Show has attracted the attention of the entire car circle. In September this year, Aian released the Hyper high-end brand strategy, in November announced the new generation of pure electric exclusive platform AEP 3.0 and the two trump card technologies of Xingling Electronics and Electrical Architecture, and in December released the explosive news of the independent Hyper channel, three waves in succession The nuclear bombing is only the prelude to the debut of Hyper GT. Seven-wing GT, let luxury aesthetics leave Europe and enter Asia As the only international auto show this year, all the major car companies have put all their efforts into the Guangzhou Auto Show, but none of them can steal everyone’s attention like the Hyper GT. The Hyper GT sports car body, together with the liquid titanium silver body color that is very rare on concept cars, seems to have traveled through a sci-fi movie under the illumination of the lights. At the scene, Hyper GT performed a sci-fi dance consisting of wind dancing rotors, wind hidden tails, and wind blade grilles. After being dominated by European and American designs for nearly a hundred years, it finally left Europe and entered Asia today. The rotary wing doors that can only be found in million-level supercars, the world‘s only one-piece bionic grille design, and the electric rear spoiler with three-stage curved surface design, in the design concept of “Fengshengshuiqi”, it also contains a design concept that is beyond the times. technical ingenuity. Hyper GT is like liquid metal water droplets flowing at high speed in a hurricane. When the wind blade grille is closed, the front of the car is integrated to reduce wind resistance. When it is opened at high speed, it diverts the wind to ensure the ultimate performance output. The wind-hidden rear wing is adopted at the rear, and the hidden bracket design makes the rear wing have a sci-fi sense of being suspended on the car body. The downforce provided when raised allows the tires to grip the ground for improved handling. The most exciting thing about Hyper GT is that it has achieved a historic breakthrough in drag coefficient while maintaining the aesthetics of the design. In the past, when talking about the history of modern supercars, or even the history of “reducing wind resistance”, it was difficult for Chinese automobiles to intervene. But when Hyper GT appeared with the lowest drag coefficient of mass-produced cars in history at 0.19Cd, it heralded the era of sports cars and opened a new chapter of technological luxury brought by pure electric aesthetics. This is the balance of Chinese manufacturing and design, and the reunification of art and science on new-age GT products. The king of rear-wheel drive, the ultimate interpretation of speed and control The Hyper GT built by the original team of supercars is also synonymous with performance. Thanks to the AEP 3.0 platform, with the support of super-running electric drive technology, Hyper GT finally achieved zero-to-hundred acceleration in 4 seconds, becoming the fastest rear-wheel drive car on the planet. The violent performance led the manufacturer to equip a brake disc larger than the size of the Porsche 718, so that this beast of performance could reach the top level with a braking distance of less than 35 meters per 100 kilometers. At the same time, with the blessing of AICS intelligent chassis technology, Hyper GT has achieved the industry's first-class level of precision steering. The steering sensitivity and accuracy are 30% higher than those in the industry. The world‘s most advanced VDC2.0 technology can sensitively predict the risks brought by changes in road surface adhesion with extremely fast response speed, and reduce the signal transmission time from 100 milliseconds to 7-8 milliseconds, which is more than 10 times shorter. The world‘s top “instantaneous response” has been achieved, and the stability of the vehicle has been greatly improved. With the blessing of many technologies, even in the face of five consecutive hairpin turns, you can easily feel the smooth and freehand extreme driving fun with a slight turn of the steering wheel. . Dark Night Walker, piercing the “window paper” of intelligent driving at night The subversion of driving control brought by Hyper GT not only comes from the track, but also between day and night. It has been a long time since intelligent driving assistance functions entered China. There has been a long-standing dispute between the pure camera “vision solution” and the radar + camera “integrated perception solution”. Hyper GT has increased its efforts again. It is the first in the industry to apply Fengyun-3 infrared remote sensing technology + 3 second-generation zoom lidars, which has reached the top level in the industry. It not only allows Hyper GT to accurately predict road conditions and obstacles, but also further covers Extreme scenes such as rain, fog, sand and dust, night travel, etc. can detect the distance and size of living bodies, which greatly improves the judgment of intelligent assisted driving. In the exploration of intelligent driving, Hyper GT has created a new set of solutions, leading humans to overcome the problem of all-weather autonomous driving, so that the night can be as clear and unimpeded as the day. Symphony Palace, an extraordinary luxury experience In addition to passionate control, Hyper GT knows how to enjoy gracefully. The sound field system consists of 23 speakers, and an 8-inch front row woofer is used. The air pushing area is 1.5 times that of the industry standard, so that any position can be surrounded by 1080° sound. Combined with the Nordic-style tuning direction, this set of speakers can be true to beauty when presenting natural sounds, and it can also have excellent performance when playing electronic music tracks. When traveling quietly, it is a phantom palace that listens carefully to all sounds; when having fun, it is an electronic music livehouse that stirs the soul. Blowing the horn of overtaking, Hyper GT rewrites luxury Whether it is design, driving control, smart driving, or cockpit enjoyment, Hyper GT has formed an all-round and no dead angle leading position. Hyper GT, as a product of Ian’s lean resources and heavy technology, fully demonstrates Ian’s determination to enter the high-end market, and it also marks that the high-end luxury pure electric pattern has ushered in drastic changes, and the era of luxury rear-drive vehicles dominated by Europe and the United States has come to an end. . In the challenge arena of Model 3, the front car has come to an end, and Hyper GT is opening a new chapter. No wonder Aian said in a high profile: “I am more expensive than ta, but you will choose me.” As Gu Huinan, the general manager of Aian, said at the press conference, “Hyper GT is for young and promising people.” The same focus, determination and drive to break through. We have reasons to believe that Hyper GT will truly become the king representing China‘s new energy station on top of the world. With such a strong comprehensive product strength and such an eye-catching appearance, I may really choose Hyper GT blindly. Because, “Hyper GT or don’t play GT!”

