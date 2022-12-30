Movano Healtha healthcare solutions company targeting the intersection of medical and consumer devices, will present at the CES of Las Vegas his first smart ring medical grade designed exclusively for women, it will be called Evie.

The company plans to require FDA clearance for a new wearable device that provides women with medical-grade data and personalized insights that can be used to monitor and manage overall health via app.

Evie: the smart ring that wants to change women’s lives

In detail, Evie will be able to monitor many parameters including: heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiratory rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, menstrual symptom tracking, activity profile including steps, minutes activity and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking. In short, a real everyday companion: comfortable, elegant and useful.

“As a medical device, Evie will go beyond the status quo of other wearables on the market and we believe it has the power to transform women’s lives and overall health. We’re bringing together biometrics and medical-grade insights into a comfortable, contemporary wearable.” empowering women to take ownership of their own unique health journey,” CEO John Mastrototaro said in a statement.

While some wearables are only FDA-approved for specific software, such as ECG and Afib, Evie designed according to regulatory standards and built in a medical device manufacturing facility that meets ISO13485 and cGMP standards.

Price and availability

We just have to wait for its debut at CES 2023, in a few days. The device is made from polished aluminum and will be available in three different finishes. The ring will be available in sizes 5-11 and its open design allows for a comfortable fit. The smart ring is expected to cost menodi $300,without additional monthly subscription costs and will available in 2023.