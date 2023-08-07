Hyundai Kona Elektro: Inexpensive leasing deal for the E-SUV!

PR/Business Insider

The Hyundai Kona Electric was one of the most popular e-cars in 2022. And the e-SUV will also be very popular in 2023. So he became according to that Federal Motor Transport Authority up to and including June more than 5000 times approved. No wonder, after all, the chic Kona meets all the requirements of today’s drivers. It is comfortable, spacious, stylish and, as an electric car, even more environmentally friendly than conventional cars. If this sounds like the right car for you, we have good news for you: we know where you can now lease the Hyundai Kona Electric at a great price.

Hyundai Kona in private leasing: Here’s the e-car at the best price

So we searched our leasing calculator for the best private leasing offer for the popular Hyundai Kona. We found it at Leasing Markt, where private customers can lease the elegant e-SUV for just EUR 179.00 a month. The term is 24 months with a mileage of 5000 kilometers per year. This offer is therefore perfect for people who need a car for everyday use and rarely have to drive long distances.

What you should know about the leasing offer for the Hyundai Kona

In addition to the monthly rate, the term and the annual mileage, we would also like to draw your attention to two one-time additional costs that you should be prepared for with this deal. These are the transfer costs of EUR 990.00 and the BAFA environmental premium of EUR 5100.00 (including the GHG quota). The latter is a premium that the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA) pays when purchasing electric cars. You have to make an advance payment to the dealer for this bonus, but you can then claim it back from BAFA. You can find the relevant application here: Submit a BAFA individual application.

The leasing conditions for the Hyundai Kona at a glance

We have summarized all important information about the deal for you here:

Duration: 24 Fun

mileage: 5000 kilometers a year

delivery time: available immediately

transfer costs: one-off 990.00 euros

special payment: one-off 5100.00 euros (for BAFA environmental premium, can be refunded)

Monthly Rate: 179,00 Euro

Leasingfaktor: 0,47

total cost factor: 0.58 (1.13 with BAFA)

Hyundai Kona: Is the leasing offer worth it?

Lease a chic e-SUV for only 179.00 euros per month? It’s obvious that it’s worth it. This is also supported by the very good leasing and overall cost factors. As a reminder, these are values ​​that can be used to assess and compare leasing offers. If these values ​​are below one, as is the case here, very attractive conditions can usually be assumed.

The only drawback: the annual mileage is a bit low at 5000 kilometers. For most other providers, 10,000 kilometers is the standard. But if you only want to use the Kona for short trips in the city, 5000 free kilometers should be more than enough. The only thing you shouldn’t do with it is long holiday trips so that you don’t have to pay extra in the end.

What can the Hyundai Kona do?

So far so good. But is the Hyundai Kona a good car? Our opinion: Yes, he is. The spacious SUV with electric motor not only offers plenty of space for shopping, friends or family, but also 136 hp (100 kilowatts), a range of 305 kilometers and a top speed of up to 155 km/h. We have summarized more about the Kona for you here:

list price: 38.300,00 Euro

drive: Electric motor

circuit: Automatic

Performance: 136 PS (100 Kilowatts)

top speed: 155 km/h

Range: 305 Kilometer

power consumption: combined 14.3 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers

CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer

Furnishing: Automatic climate control, rain sensor, keyless central locking, cruise control, trip computer, multifunction steering wheel, voice control, automatic start/stop, touchscreen, parking sensors, drowsiness warning system, emergency brake assistant, tire pressure monitoring system, lane departure warning system and more

Color: Blau

