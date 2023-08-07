Beach infections: how to prevent and treat the most common ailments contracted at the sea

Summer means sea, tanning and aperitifs but also, unfortunately, beach infections. Here’s how to prevent and treat them.

When you go to the beach it is not enough to protect yourself from the sun’s rays by applying protective creams but also to protect yourself from any annoying beach infections. Here are the most common ones, how to prevent them and how to treat them effectively.

Even if the beach is usually the ideal place to relax and have fun, it can also become the place where, due to the heat, the crowding of people or unconscious behavior, different infections can spread. There are at least 5 of the most common diseases that affect several people on holiday every year. Here are the expert’s tips to treat and cure them effectively.

The most common beach infections and how to treat them according to expert advice

susanna espositopresident of WAidid (World Association for Infectious Diseases and Immunological Disorders) explained that in the summer there are various pathogens (bacteria, fungi and parasites) that can favor the spread of infections that can affect young and old.

Here are the 5 most common illnesses on vacation:

Skin infections, often caused by group A beta-hemolytic Streptococcus and more rarely Staphilococcus aureus. They most frequently affect children and are characterized by the appearance of vesicles-bubbles which generally disappear in 4-8 days. To treat them, topical antiseptics and antibiotics can be used to be applied 2-3 times a day for at least a week after the lesions have disappeared. In case of very deep lesions or if the child is immunosuppressed, oral antibiotics should be used.Pool mycosis, a fungal infection caused by two agents of the genus Trichophyton: T. rubrum and T. interdigitalis. It is a contagious infection which is characterized by erythematous-squamous patches especially on the soles of the feet, palms of the hands and at the interdigital level. To get rid of it, just use anti-fungal products 2 times a day for at least 14 days. As far as prevention is concerned, mycoses can be avoided by using slippers by the pool, in the shower, in the bathrooms, in the changing rooms and strictly personal towels. Gastroenteritis, traveler’s diarrhea and food poisoning: gastroenteritis can be due to viruses or bacteria . It is often one of the most common causes of dehydration. Therefore, to treat it, it is very important to hydrate yourself, i.e. drink plenty of water and consume plenty of fruit and vegetables. If you are in countries where the water is not drinkable, use bottled water both for drinking and for washing food. Avoid sugary drinks that can worsen symptoms (such as diarrhea) but also potentially contaminated foods (such as shellfish) and those whose origin is unknown. To prevent this type of infection, always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water or use a disinfectant, especially before eating or touching food. Allergies from insect bites (bees, wasps, mosquitoes) are very common in summer and they can cause: redness, swelling, discomfort or pain; possibly fever and feeling unwell. These are symptoms that generally disappear in a short time and can be treated with an ointment based on antihistamines. If there is fever and a lot of pain, paracetamol or ibuprofen can be used. In the most serious cases, when respiratory or cardiovascular disturbances occur, promptly seek medical attention. How to remedy insect bites (tantasalute.it) Jellyfish and weever stings: encountering these animals is very frequent in our seas. After the jellyfish stings it is necessary to disinfect the affected area with sea water and then with sodium bicarbonate. In the case of a weever bite, however, it is advisable to immediately place the foot under the hot sand or dab it with boiling water, because the heat relieves the pain. For both types of stings, do not use ammonia, lemon, vinegar, or alcohol or rub or scratch as this can only spread the venom. Don’t even use soft water, ice or water that is too cold. Sunstroke and heatstroke: the former derives from exposure to the sun’s rays and involves an increase in body temperature above 38 degrees and possibly burns. Heatstroke, on the other hand, occurs when you are exposed to a high temperature for too long, failing to disperse heat. In both cases it is necessary to use common sense, preventing them by exposing yourself to the sun in the early morning or late afternoon hours, always applying a sunscreen and wearing light and linen clothes or hats if you walk on the beach or in the city.