Dear reader, the status of kindergarten teachers does not fall under the conditions of workers assigned to strenuous tasks pursuant to Legislative Decree 67/2011. With reference to early workers, this processing is included in the list of Law 205/2017 (Preschool teachers and nursery school educators) to access the 41-year pension advance of contributions reserved for those who are at least 12 months old of labor contributions before the age of 19.

