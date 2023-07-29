I developed a fitness app: now I earn 109,000 euros

This entrepreneur built up an income of over 100,000 euros. Courtesy of Callie Jardine

Callie Jardine started a fitness blog in college, which she turned into a subscription-based app.

She now has multiple sources of income, including her own fitness app, brand partnerships, and YouTube advertising.

Jardine tells Business Insider how she built subscribers for her subscription-based app, Sweaty Studio, and is now raking in over €100,000 in income.

This conversational text is based on a recorded conversation with Callie Jardine, a 23-year-old woman from Palm Beach, Fla., on her app, Sweaty Studio. Business Insider has verified their earnings with documents. The following text has been shortened and edited for clarity.

I’m an entrepreneur who started a barre and pilates app. That changed my life and I couldn’t imagine a more fulfilling job.

