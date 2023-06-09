“I would be careful”: the head of the Federal Network Agency intervened in the heating debate

The President of the Federal Network Agency, Klaus Müller, has appealed to the trade to better advise consumers when replacing the heating system. “It’s always easy to install what you’ve been installing for ten years,” Müller told the newspapers of the Funke media group.

A new gas heater could be cheaper today, but in a few years CO 2 -Price but very expensive. That is why reliable and future-oriented advice is now needed.

National CO 2 -Price at 30 euros

National emissions trading was introduced for the building and transport sectors in 2021. At that time, 25 euros were incurred per tonne of carbon dioxide.

The price should increase every year. It is now around 30 euros. The increase to 35 euros originally planned for this year has been postponed by one year.

“As a private person I would be careful”

The controversial heating law stipulates that from the beginning of 2024 every newly installed heating system should be operated with at least 65 percent renewable energy. In particular, the FDP insists on more “technology openness” – for example for heating with hydrogen.

Müller was skeptical: “As a private person, I would be careful.” Many consumer advocates would advise against it because it is not yet known to what extent and at what price hydrogen will be available.

Heating ban or CO 2 -Preis?

The question of whether instead of a ban on heating only a higher CO 2 price should be set is a political decision for the head of the Federal Network Agency. “From a behavioral economics point of view, however, we know that people are less able to deal with decisions whose financial consequences lie several years in the future.” (dpa/aba)