Women’s CMD U20 qualifiers: Guinea Bissau, Togo’s opponent in the first round

The draw for the qualifiers for the U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024 edition of the African zone was made this Thursday in Cairo, Egypt. To this end, Togo will face Guinea Bissau in the first round.

After participating in the first edition of the UFOA-B U-20 women’s tournament, Togo entered the 2024 World Cup qualifiers. And to start these qualifiers, Théophile Kpakpo-Koumi’s daughters will face Guinea Bissau in the first round. If qualified, they will face Ghana.

It should be noted that the first round first leg matches are scheduled between September 1 and 3 while the return matches will take place from September 8 to 10.