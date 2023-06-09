confirm!Well-known actor suspends recording- Yuyao News Net

There is new news about the “disappearance” of the well-known voice actor Jiang Guangtao.
On the 7th, the official Weibo of Guangsyn Building Blocks said: Mr. Jiang Guangtao is temporarily unable to continue to participate in the follow-up recording of the animation “Blessing of Heavenly Officials” due to personal reasons. After communication, other voice actors will continue to record.
previously reported
On March 17 this year, @周浪工作室微博 issued a notice: Since 2021, the company has encountered major infringements jointly carried out by Song Ming (Baomu Zhongyang), Wang Xue, and outsiders Jiang Guangtao and Song Yang. Report the case to the public security organ in accordance with the law.
Jiang Guangtao, born on May 6, 1976 in Changchun City, Jilin Province, is a male dubbing actor and dubbing director. He graduated from the 2000 class of the Recording Department of Beijing Film Academy.
In 1999, he dubbed Jack in the movie “Titanic” (DVD version). In 2006, he voiced (piggy) Piglet in the Disney animation “Winnie the Pooh”. From 2007 to 2011, he voiced Shia LaBeouf’s Sam in the series of science fiction films “Transformers”. In 2011, he gave voice to Jiang Yunfan in the stand-alone game “Legend of Sword and Fairy Five”. In 2013, he voiced Xiahou Jinxuan, one of the top ten controllable characters in the game “The Five Prequels of Sword and Fairy”. In 2014 starred in the network drama “Soul Ferry 2”. In the same year of 2015, he served as the dubbing director of TV dramas such as “Langya Bang” and “The Pretender”. In January 2016, he starred in the web drama “Chen Ergou’s Enchanting Life” and served as the dubbing director of the drama. In the same year, he served as the dubbing director of the animated film “Big Fish and Begonia”.
statement:All content and information sourced from “Yaojie Client” and “Yuyao News Network” may not be reproduced without the permission of this website! The media and websites that have been authorized by the agreement of this website must indicate “the source of the manuscript: Yuyao News Network” when downloading and using. Other texts, pictures, audio and video information reproduced on this website are all from the Internet and do not represent the views of this website, and their copyrights belong to the original authors. If you find that the information reproduced on this website infringes your rights, please contact us: 0574-62735052, and we will verify and deal with it in time.