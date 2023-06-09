confirm!Well-known actor suspends recording- Yuyao News Net

There is new news about the “disappearance” of the well-known voice actor Jiang Guangtao.

On the 7th, the official Weibo of Guangsyn Building Blocks said: Mr. Jiang Guangtao is temporarily unable to continue to participate in the follow-up recording of the animation “Blessing of Heavenly Officials” due to personal reasons. After communication, other voice actors will continue to record.

previously reported

On March 17 this year, @周浪工作室微博 issued a notice: Since 2021, the company has encountered major infringements jointly carried out by Song Ming (Baomu Zhongyang), Wang Xue, and outsiders Jiang Guangtao and Song Yang. Report the case to the public security organ in accordance with the law.