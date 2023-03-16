Home Business IAEA: “2.5 tons of uranium disappeared in Libya”. New nuclear alarm
Libya, 10 containers full of uranium emptied. Atomic material

The war in Ukraine continues unabated and the tension between United States e Russia increased further after the episode of drone shot down by a jet in Moscow international territory. Putin does not seem to have any intention of making a step back and the Nato continues to reiterate its support a Kiev and prepares to send new weapons. Now from Libya comes a new alarm, intended to further increase the tension. The International Atomic Energy Agency (Debt) reported missing about 2.5 tons of uranium natural from a site in Libya, according to one declaration sent all’AFP.

During Tuesday’s visit, the inspectors of the United Nations body have “discovered that 10 container with about 2.5 tons of natural uranium in the form of uranium concentrate (“yellow cake”) they were not present where they had been declared by the authorities,” director general Rafael Grossi wrote in a report to member states. The IAEA said it will conduct “further checks to “clarify the circumstances of the disappearance of this nuclear material and its current location”. They were not provided details on the site in question.

