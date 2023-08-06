Iervolino focuses on the Briatore galaxy: here is the new operation

Iervolino is still betting on Flavio Briatore’s galaxy: he has signed a bond with Primavera Investments

Mister A billion doubles in the Briatore galaxy. Daniel Iervolinopatron among other things of Salernitana e of the Espressoafter the investment of 2 million euros for 10% of Crazy Pizzathe restaurant chain of Flavio Briatoresubscribed a bond with Primavera Investments: this transaction has no connection with equity His majesty. To reveal it is the Only 24 Hours.

The company belongs to Francesco Costaa 50% shareholder of Briatore in the His majesty (formerly Billionaire Lifestyle), the holding company that controls the brand business Billionaire, Giraffe, Crazy Pizza, Cova Montecarlo and Cipriani Montecarlo.

As for the huge assets of Daniel Iervolino (about 1.1 billion dollars according to Forbes) these investments are rather small, it is the distance of time that determines a real rapprochement between the two great Italian entrepreneurs.

