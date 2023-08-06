Croatian media distributes a banner about Knin | Sport

The slogan of Zvezda fans caused condemnation in the media in Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

At the end of the match Crvena zvezda – Napredak at “Marakana”, the red and white fans celebrated the victory with the players and highlighted the slogan “Everyone should bequeath to their son a Serbian tricolor to fly in Knin”. The often highlighted message at the Delija tribune caused condemnation in the Croatian media.

A day after Croatia traditionally marked the anniversary of the Croatian operation “Storm” in Knin on Saturday, during and after which 200 to 250 thousand Serbs were expelled from the territory of the former Republika Srpska Krajina in 1995, this message from Deli was conveyed in a text entitled: “Deli’s scandalous message about Storm at the Zvezda match“

“During the match, Zvezdina Delije dedicated a banner to yesterday’s 28th anniversary of the Storm, the military-police operation in which the Croatian army and police liberated the occupied areas of the Republic of Croatia under the control of rebel Serbs, where the parastate Republika Srpska Krajina was established and without any international recognition.” , it says Index.hr.

This Delija banner was also condemned by the sportsport.ba portal from Bosnia and Herzegovinaannouncing that it was highlighted at the “match of the second round of the Serbian league” and that “the message that shook the public in Croatia was highlighted”. “The main story of the match that is currently being played in Belgrade is the fans of Zvezda, who once again managed to draw attention to themselves with a scandalous slogan. This time, the popular Delije decided to dedicate the slogan to the Storm and the Day of Victory and Patriotic Gratitude, which was celebrated across Croatia yesterday. Of course, they referred to the Serbian people who were expelled from that country, but Delija’s message will certainly not go unnoticed in Croatia. Namely, during the first half, you could clearly see Delija’s slogan related to the Storm, and many are wondering if Croatian President Zoran will react Milanović, after the scandalous message”.



