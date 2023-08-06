Home » Martial arts challenge between Musk and Zuckerberg live on X – Last hour
Martial arts challenge between Musk and Zuckerberg live on X – Last hour

Martial arts challenge between Musk and Zuckerberg live on X – Last hour

The MMA challenge, the mixed martial arts discipline that fights in a cage, between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, announced at the end of June, will be broadcast live on the X platform, the heir to Twitter. “The first episode will be on X-video,” announced the owner, specifying that “all proceeds will be donated to organizations that help veterans.” Zuckerberg, who specializes in ju-jitsu and often posts videos of his fights, responded on Instagram with a screenshot of Musk’s message, followed by the words “Send me location.” The exchange sparked a flurry of reactions on social media and betting on the winner with the owner of Meta Result as the clear favourite. The two tech giants have clashed for years over opposing worldviews, from politics to artificial intelligence. But the animosity between them has further intensified with the launch of Twitter competitor Threads.

