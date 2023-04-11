If you can’t beat it, join the joint venture between Japanese panel giant JDI and a Chinese company: research and development of next-generation OLED technology

Not long ago, the news of the bankruptcy of Japan’s JOLED company caused heated discussions. This is the key to the revival of Japan’s OLED panel field. Now it has failed. JOLED’s research and development capabilities have been taken over by another Japanese panel giant, JDI, and its manufacturing will be shut down.

However, JDI previously mainly produced and developed LCD panels, and also needed external forces in the OLED field. This time, they chose a Chinese company for cooperation. The company announced that it has cooperated with HKC, the world‘s third largest display manufacturer. Sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to create a strategic alliance.

According to Fast Technology,The cooperation between the two parties mainly involves next-generation OLED technology and fabs, global innovation and industrialization centers, and high-end automotive display business.

JDI and Huike will jointly plan and build a fab using JDI eLEAP OLED technology, with the goal of mass production in 2025.

The two parties also proposed the goal of striving to become the number one in the world in multiple display panel fields, including the number one in the global shipments and market share of wearable devices in 2027, and the number one in the world in shipments and market shares of VR, monitors and automotive displays in 2028. 1. The global shipments and share of notebooks and flat panels in 2028 will rank third.

In May 2022, JDI announced the development of the next-generation OLED eLEAP technology,This is the world‘s first OLED technology using maskless deposition and photolithographythe peak brightness is increased by 2 times, and the lifespan is increased by 3 times. The original plan is to start mass production in 2024.