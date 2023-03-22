Christiane Benner, second chairwoman of IG Metall. dpa

The board of IG Metall wants to introduce a binding quota for the top management of the largest German union. In the future, one of the two chairmen should be a woman, the board of directors decided on Monday evening, according to information from Business Insider. In addition, the board of IG Metall is to be reduced from seven to five posts.

A statement from the union to Business Insider said that the “IG Metall board of directors will propose to the delegates at the union day that five colleagues be elected as executive board members instead of the current seven. At the same time, it should be clear for the position of the two chairmen that at least one of them will be occupied by a woman.” The union day will take place between 22nd and 26th October.

Christiane Benner is the favorite for the chief post at the union

The board of directors of IG Metall met on Monday evening and set the course for the likely successor to the current first chairman, Jörg Hofmann. Favorite is the second chairman of the union: Christiane Benner. As the first chairman, Hofmann has the right to propose his successor; he must submit this proposal by May. At IG Metall, however, there is a firm tradition that the deputy chairman takes over after the first chairman has left.

Benner’s competitor for the top post is Roman Zitzelsberger, metal boss from Baden-Württemberg. He would have had a good chance of moving to the top of the union if the union had abolished the system of first and second chairmen and instead decided on dual leadership for Metall. On Monday evening, the board discussed exactly this question and rejected a dual leadership, Business Insider learned. The “Süddeutsche Zeitung” also reported on the board evening. Coincidence or not: Exactly on the same evening, the committee spoke out in favor of the mandatory quota for women at the top. Benner’s chances of being in charge increased significantly that evening. She would be the first woman to head the union.