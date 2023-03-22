Michael Bernd decided to make love with 100 women in 100 different countries, and then he found the love of his life.

Izvor: Instagram/reisenamlimit

Michael Bernd from the Dresden area was 23 years old when he had an experience he will remember. He decided to visit Australia, and there he met a girl from Brazil with whom he spent the night. He was delighted with the experience and decided to set himself an unusual goal: to visit 100 countries, and in each of them to make love with one woman.

Michael also marked Belgrade on his map, which he also visited. “Belgrade has a lot to offer. Novi Sad is only tourist friendly and very beautiful, but Belgrade… Beautiful old buildings, art is everywhere in Belgrade, on the walls of buildings and even in parks,” Michael wrote when he visited Belgrade .

This adventure lasted eight years and, as he says, he experienced a lot. In Spain he was an actor for adults, he ended up in prison in Mexico because of an intimate relationship in a public place. He swam with sharks, learned several languages, tried various banned substances and got numerous tattoos.

In order to have money for all these trips, Michael worked various seasonal jobs, mostly in restaurants. So in Austria, he cooked for Vladimir Klitschko and the Austrian football team. Regardless of his goal, Michael got married twice during the trip! The first time he wanted to get a visa to Australia, and the second time he said the fateful “yes” while drunk in Las Vegas. However, everything changed when he met Lisa, the love of his life.

“I met her in the 90th state. She was very understanding and thought that I had to finish my challenge first. That’s what I did, and now the two of us are traveling together,” said Michael, who wrote a book about his adventure.

(WORLD)